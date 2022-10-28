Wis. Federal Judge Dismisses Boston Scientific Cardiac Stent Action as Untimely Filed

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Boston Scientific Corp. of manufacturing a defective cardiac stent, ruling the complaint was untimely filed under the state's three-year statute of limitations.

In an Oct. 25 order, Judge Brett Ludwig of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin explained the plaintiff was aware of the nature of his injury and its cause in either May or July 2018, making his October 2021 complaint at least three months too late.

On May 16, 2018, Carl Cira was injured in a car accident that was allegedly caused …