N.J. Federal Judge Weighs in on Daubert Motions in Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action
October 17, 2022
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has addressed several Daubert motions in an Ethicon pelvic mesh case, ruling that plaintiff’s expert Dr. Alan Garely may opine that defendants’ Prolift polypropylene device caused the alleged injuries and there were safer alternative devices available.
In an Oct. 13 order, Judge Michael A. Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey further ruled that defendants’ expert Dr. John Wagner may opine that the plaintiff’s revision surgery was unnecessary and contributed to her injuries.
Henrietta O’Bryant underwent implantation of Ethicon’s Prolift Total Pelvic Floor Repair System to treat …
