DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Petition for Chantix MDL Docket Set for Dec. Oral Argument; Pfizer Opposes Centralization


October 14, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opposition


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Pfizer Inc. has opposed a motion to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to its smoking-cessation drug Chantix, citing a small number of actions and few plaintiffs’ counsel involved.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has placed the petition on its December oral argument docket, according to an Oct. 13 notice.

Plaintiffs filed the petition for coordination on Aug. 31, contending that the creation of an MDL docket is justified given the growing number of claims contending that Chantix contained the human carcinogen n-nitroso-varenicline.

The petitioner explained that there are currently eight actions pending …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip Implants

November 09, 2022

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Navigating Current Mass Tort Litigation

November 30, 2022 - New York, NY
The Knickerbocker

MORE DETAILS