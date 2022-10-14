Texas Jury Finds for Ethicon, J&J in Federal Pelvic Mesh Case

TEXARKANA, Texas — A Texas federal jury has found in favor of Ethicon and Johnson & Johnson in a pelvic mesh device case, concluding that the device was not defectively designed and that an alternative design would not have prevented the plaintiff’s injuries.

In an Oct. 13 verdict, the jury, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, further found that the warnings accompanying the device did not cause the alleged injuries. Judge Robert W. Schroeder III presided over the trial.

Karen Richards was implanted with Ethicon’s Gynecare TVT-Obturator pelvic mesh device in June 2008 to …