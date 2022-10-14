DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Ark. Federal Jury Finds for Ethicon, J&J in TVT-O Pelvic Mesh Action


October 14, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Verdict


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas federal jury has found in favor of Ethicon and Johnson & Johnson in a pelvic mesh action, finding that while the plaintiff’s claims were timely filed, she failed to show that the device was defectively or negligently designed.

The jury, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, handed down the verdict on Oct. 12. Judge Billy Roy Wilson presided over the trial.

Deborah Jarrett underwent implantation of Ethicon’s Gynecare TVT-Obturator pelvic mesh device in June 2011 to treat her stress urinary incontinence. After the procedure, she allegedly began to …


