Plaintiffs' Litigation Leadership Appointed in Gardasil MDL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The judge overseeing the federal Gardasil multidistrict litigation docket has appointed four attorneys to serve on the litigation leadership for plaintiffs who allege the human papillomavirus vaccine can cause adverse autoimmune reactions.

In a verbal order during an Oct. 11 status conference, Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina tapped Allison Mullins of Turning Point Litigation in Greensboro, N.C., to serve as liaison counsel.

The judge also appointed Bijan Esfandiari of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, Rachel Lanier of the Lanier Law Firm and Paul Pennock of …