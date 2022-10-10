DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Wright Medical Must Face Design Defect, Negligence Claims in Mo. Hip Device Action


October 10, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


DETROIT — A Missouri federal judge has denied Wright Medical Technologies Inc. summary judgment on claims for design defect and negligence in a hip replacement action, ruling the plaintiff has presented sufficient evidence of causation via expert testimony.

However, in the Oct. 7 opinion, Judge Stephen R. Clark of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri awarded Wright summary judgment on the failure-to-warn claim, noting the implanting surgeon testified that he was aware of the device’s risks, including metal reactions, “pseudotumors,” and adverse tissue reactions.

Willie Seals underwent a left total hip arthroplasty on Jan. 16, 2010, …

FIRM NAMES
  • Duane Morris LLP
  • Greensfelder Hemker PC
  • Wagstaff & Cartmell

