DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Coloplast Pelvic Mesh Case Proceeds in Ill. Federal Court on Design Defect Theory


October 5, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has denied Coloplast Corp. summary judgment on design defect claims in a pelvic mesh action after refusing to exclude the causation testimony of a plaintiff’s expert, and allowed a claim for punitive damages to proceed.

However, in a Sept. 30 order, Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois awarded Coloplast summary judgment on the plaintiff’s claims for manufacturing defect, failure to warn, fraud and emotional distress.

After the birth of her third child, plaintiff Nidia Teran sought medical treatment for pelvic pain, recurrent urinary tract infections, …

FIRM NAMES
  • King & Spalding LLP
  • Powers Rogers & Smith

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Navigating Current Mass Tort Litigation

November 30, 2022 - New York, NY
The Knickerbocker

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Acetaminophen ASD/ADHD Product Liability Litigation

October 21, 2022

MORE DETAILS