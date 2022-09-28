Nev. Federal Judge Allows Ethicon’s Expert to Testify as to Pelvic Mesh Shrinkage
September 28, 2022
RENO, Nev. — A Nevada federal judge has refused to exclude the opinions and testimony of Ethicon’s expert in an action in which a woman alleges its Prolift polypropylene pelvic mesh device and TVT min-urethral sling caused her to suffer multiple injuries, requiring several revision surgeries.
In a Sept. 27 order, Judge Kent J. Dawson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada ruled that Dr. Salil Khandwala, a gynecologist who specializes in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, is qualified to offer opinions as to mesh contraction.
Plaintiffs Tamara and David Carter argued that Dr. Khandwala’s opinions …
