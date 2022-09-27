Coloplast Prevails in Minn. Federal Pelvic Mesh Device Case

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal judge has awarded Coloplast Corp. summary judgment in a pelvic mesh device case, ruling the plaintiff failed to proffer expert testimony as to the cause of her injuries, therefore her claims for negligence and design defect fail.

In a Sept. 26 order, Judge John R. Tunheim of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota further ruled that the plaintiff’s failure-to-warn claim fails because Coloplast warned of the very symptoms she experienced, and she failed to present evidence that her surgeon would have acted differently had he been provided with different warnings.

Shawna Lynn …