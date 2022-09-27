N.C. Couple Allege Merck’s Gardasil HPV Vaccine Caused Son’s Death
September 27, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina couple have alleged that the Gardasil human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine killed their 13-year-old son in a federal court lawsuit filed against Merck & Company Inc. and its subsidiary, Merck Sharp & Dohme.
In a Sept. 26 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Nort Carolina, Clifton and Kelli Foley allege their son, Noah, developed fevers and fatigue after receiving his first Gardasil shot in May 2018 and died in October 2020 of encephalitis caused by an autoimmune/autoinflammatory dysregulation process.
Plainiffs allege Gardasil has been linked to several autoimmune disorders, …
FIRM NAMES
- Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman
- Mullins Duncan Harrell & Russell PLLC
