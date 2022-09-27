Plaintiffs’ Counsel Recommend Liaison Counsel in Gardasil MDL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plaintiffs’ counsel in the Gardasil human papillomavirus vaccine multidistrict litigation have unanimously recommended Allison Mullins of Turning Point Litigation in Greensboro, N.C., to serve as liaison counsel.

According to the Sept. 20 brief filed before Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Mullins and her firm are counsel for three individual plaintiffs, all in North Carolina, whose claims have been referred to the Gardasil MDL.

Mullins also has “significant multidistrict experience, including serving as trial counsel for bellwether cases in In re: C.R. Bard Inc., Pelvic …