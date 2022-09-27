Plaintiffs’ Counsel Recommend Liaison Counsel in Gardasil MDL
September 27, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plaintiffs’ counsel in the Gardasil human papillomavirus vaccine multidistrict litigation have unanimously recommended Allison Mullins of Turning Point Litigation in Greensboro, N.C., to serve as liaison counsel.
According to the Sept. 20 brief filed before Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Mullins and her firm are counsel for three individual plaintiffs, all in North Carolina, whose claims have been referred to the Gardasil MDL.
Mullins also has “significant multidistrict experience, including serving as trial counsel for bellwether cases in In re: C.R. Bard Inc., Pelvic …
FIRM NAMES
- Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman
- Morgan & Morgan
- The Lanier Law Firm
- Turning Point Litigation
