Beovu Action Proceeds Against Novartis in Ark. Federal Court

September 20, 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas federal judge has allowed a Beovu action to proceed against Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ruling the plaintiff pointed to possible “newly discovered evidence” that would have supported a label change via the Changes Being Effected process.
In a Sept. 19 order, Judge Kristine G. Baker of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas noted the plaintiff proffered new clinical studies and adverse event reports that were submitted before she received her injection of the drug.
Barbara Frye was injected with Beovu on Jan. …
