Merck, Organon Must Face Warning, Warranty Claims in Calif. Federal Singulair Action

SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has refused to dismiss an action targeting Singulair (montelukast), ruling the plaintiffs adequately alleged they ingested the asthma drug and that the defendant drug makers failed to adequately warn it can cause anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

In a Sept. 8 order, Judge Marilyn Huff of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California further found the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged Merck and its subsidiary Organon & Co. breached their warranties that Singulair is safe and effective and would not result in neuropsychiatric side effects.

Singulair is prescribed for the treatment of asthma, …