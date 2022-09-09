FDA Warns of Reports of Cancer in Breast Implant Scar Tissue

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration says it has learned about new reports of cancers, including squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and various lymphomas, in the scar tissue (capsule) that forms around breast implants.

In a Sept. 8 Safety Communication, the agency explained that the various lymphomas reported are not the same as the lymphomas described as Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

Following a preliminary review of published literature as part of the FDA’s ongoing monitoring of the safety of breast implants, the agency found less than 20 cases of SCC and less than 30 …