Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC Dismissed from Contaminated Metformin Action

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska federal judge has dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC from a lawsuit in which a woman alleges its metformin hydrochloride was contaminated with a known carcinogen, causing her to develop thyroid cancer.

On Sept. 1, Judge Brian C. Buescher of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska explained that a defendant placing a product into the stream of commerce with knowledge that a sale may occur in the forum state is not enough to establish specific personal jurisdiction.

Taylor Bishop alleges she developed thyroid cancer when she was 19 after …