11th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Alcon Inc. from Glaucoma Device Case


September 1, 2022


ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld dismissal of claims against Alcon Inc. filed in connection with a glaucoma device manufactured by its subsidiary Alcon Laboratories Inc., affirming that general and specific jurisdiction are lacking because Alcon Inc. is not “at home” in Alabama.

In an Aug. 31 opinion, the appellate panel also agreed with the lower court that Alcon Inc. did not inject any products in the stream of commerce in the United States.

To treat her glaucoma, Annie Parker underwent cataract surgery on Oct. 24, 2017, that also involved implanting in both eyes the …


