Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for Claims Linking Human Carcinogen to Pfizer’s Chantix

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A petition has been filed seeking the creation of an MDL docket for claims relating to Pfizer’s smoking-cessation drug Chantix, which the plaintiffs contend contained the human carcinogen n-nitroso-varenicline.

The plaintiff in the underlying action, the County of Monmouth, argued in its Aug. 31 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that transfer and consolidation in the District of New Jersey is necessary under § 1407 to promote efficient management of the litigation.

The petitioner explained that there are currently eight actions pending against Pfizer Inc. relating to Chantix. The plaintiffs contend that the …