Rhode Island Jury Awards More than $4.8 Million at Conclusion of Hernia Mesh Trial
August 29, 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. –– A Rhode Island jury has awarded more than $4.8 million at the conclusion of a Ventralight hernia mesh path trial against Davol Inc. and C.R. Bard, in what is thought to be the first state court hernia mesh case to go to trial in the country.
Rhode Island Superior Court for Providence/Bristol County jury members reached the verdict on Aug. 29, according to published reports. Reports indicated that the award may increase to as much as $7.68 million with interest.
Jurors heard closing arguments in the matter on Aug. 23 after a trial that began on July …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference: A Deep Dive into Causation and Case Analysis
September 15, 2022 - Houston, TX
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Best Management Practices & Updates on Key Litigation
September 28, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis