Plaintiffs’ Expert Rebuttal Reports Stricken in Mentor MemoryGel Breast Implant Case

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has granted Mentor Worldwide LLC’s motion to strike plaintiffs’ three rebuttal reports in a case targeting its MemoryGel silicone breast implants, ruling that one report offers unqualified opinions and another report was not a proper rebuttal.

On Aug. 22, Judge Gary Feinerman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois also held that the third report was untimely filed after denying plaintiffs’ motion for an extension of the filing deadline.

Catherine Gravitt underwent saline breast implant surgery in 2008. After a series of complications, Gravitt’s saline implants were removed, and Mentor’s …