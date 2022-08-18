Generic Drug Manufacturer Scores Win in Ky. Federal Action Targeting Blood Pressure Drug
August 18, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against generic drug manufacturer Lupine Pharmaceuticals targeting its high blood pressure drug amlodipine besylate, ruling they are preempted by federal law because the defendant did not have the power to independently alter the drug’s label.
In an Aug. 17 order, Judge Greg N. Stivers of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky found the claims for failure to warn, breach of warranty and strict liability all challenge materials that had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Joshua Adamson took amlodipine besylate for 10 days …
