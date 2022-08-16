Calif. Federal Singulair Injury Action Dismissed With Leave to Amend

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit linking neuropsychiatric events to asthma drug Singulair, ruling the plaintiff failed to allege the state’s two-year statute of limitations should be tolled.

In an Aug. 16 order, Judge Jeffrey S. White of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California explained that while the plaintiff included information about Singulair’s earlier warning labels and described studies concerning the potential for neuropsychiatric events, he failed to allege why that information would not have put him on inquiry notice of his claim.

However, the judge granted the …