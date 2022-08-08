DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Medtronic Settles S.C. Federal Pacemaker Action


August 8, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHARLESTON, S.C. — Medtronic has settled a South Carolina federal lawsuit targeting its pacemaker, in which the plaintiff alleged that the device’s lack of protective coating caused his body to reject it following implantation.

Judge David C. Norton of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina dismissed the action on Aug. 5, explaining that if settlement is not consummated within 60 days, either party may petition the court to reopen the case.

Emery Feeser, on July 7, 2018, underwent implantation of a Medtronic Azure S. DR MRI SureScan pacemaker — a Class III device that received …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference: What Comes Next?

September 15, 2022 - Houston, TX
Four Seasons Hotel Houston

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation

August 23, 2022

MORE DETAILS