Medtronic Settles S.C. Federal Pacemaker Action

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Medtronic has settled a South Carolina federal lawsuit targeting its pacemaker, in which the plaintiff alleged that the device’s lack of protective coating caused his body to reject it following implantation.

Judge David C. Norton of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina dismissed the action on Aug. 5, explaining that if settlement is not consummated within 60 days, either party may petition the court to reopen the case.

Emery Feeser, on July 7, 2018, underwent implantation of a Medtronic Azure S. DR MRI SureScan pacemaker — a Class III device that received …