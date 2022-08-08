Settlement Reached in Action Targeting Boston Scientific’s Stroke Prevention Device
August 8, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A wrongful death lawsuit involving Boston Scientific Corp.’s Watchman stroke prevention device has settled, according to a recent filing in North Carolina federal court.
The parties filed a stipulation of dismissal on Aug. 5 before Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.
The case arose from the death of Jean Penland on July 29, 2015, from injuries she received when a Watchman left atrial appendage closure device malfunctioned while being implanted. Penland’s daughter asserted state-law claims of negligent manufacture and breach of implied warranty against BSC.
The …
