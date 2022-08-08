Coloplast Awarded Summary Judgment in Nev. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action
August 8, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada federal judge has awarded Coloplast summary judgment in a lawsuit targeting its Altis pelvic mesh device, ruling that the testimony of the plaintiff’s causation expert must be excluded because he failed to identify what reliable methods he used to arrive at his conclusion based upon the device’s design.
In an Aug. 3 order, Judge James C. Mahan explained that “when the testimony of a plaintiff’s sole case specific causation expert is stricken, summary judgment should be granted for failure to prove causation.”
Tiffany Ontiveros underwent implantation of Coloplast’s Altis Single-Incision Sling System in April 2019 …
