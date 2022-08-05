Parties Battle Over Proposed Venues for Exactech MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Exactech has agreed with plaintiffs that an MDL docket should be created for lawsuits targeting its hip and knee replacement systems, but has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer the actions to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York or the Eastern District of Louisiana.

In a July 20 brief, Exactech argues that the Southern District of New York has vast experience in handling product liability medical device MDL proceedings and that there are eight Exactech actions pending in that district. Exactech proposes that Judge Paul A. Engelmayer should oversee …