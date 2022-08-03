Special Master Recommends Trial for Warning Claims in Proton-Pump Inhibitor MDL

TRENTON, N.J. — A special master has recommended that defendants’ motion for partial summary judgment on failure-to-warn claims in the proton-pump inhibitor MDL be denied, explaining there are questions of fact as to whether there was “newly acquired evidence” warranting a label change regarding kidney injuries.

In an Aug. 1 report, Special Master Ellen Reisman found evidence that after FDA’s approval of Prevacid in 1995 and Nexium in 2001, there was “newly acquired information” about evidence of a causal association between PPIs and kidney injury.

The actions were consolidated in 2017 in the U.S. District Court for the District …