Defendants Awarded Summary Judgment on Causation in Onglyza, Kombiglyze MDL

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky federal judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases involving type 2 diabetes drugs Onglyza and Kombiglyze XR has awarded the defendants summary judgment, ruling the plaintiffs failed to present admissible expert testimony that the drugs can cause heart failure.

In an Aug. 2 order, Judge Karen K. Caldwell of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky explained that such expert testimony is required in cases involving complex issues of medical causation.

Onglyza and Kombiglyze, which were introduced to the U.S. market in 2009 and 2010, are designed to lower adverse complications associated …