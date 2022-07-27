Taxotere MDL Judge Refuses to Dismiss Claims for Delay in Service

NEW ORLEANS — The judge overseeing the federal Taxotere permanent hair loss MDL docket has denied Accord Healthcare Inc.’s motion to dismiss for lack of service of process, ruling there is no evidence of delay or disobedient conduct on the part of the plaintiffs.

In a July 26 order, Judge Jane T. Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana explained that while the delay in effecting service was lengthy, it did not affect the judicial process because the cases at issue “are is in the same or substantially similar stasis as the thousands of other …