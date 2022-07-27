Ala. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss False Claims Act Lawsuit Against Exactech

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has refused to dismiss an action accusing Exactech Inc. of violating the False Claims Act by causing false claims to be submitted to healthcare programs for defective Optetrak knee replacement devices.

In a July 25 order, Judge Scott Coogler of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama further found the relators sufficiently alleged Exactech paid doctors to induce them to use its products, in violation of federal anti-kickback laws.

Exactech manufactures the Optetrak Total Knee Replacement (TKR) knee replacement system, which involves implantation of a "tibia tray," which is …