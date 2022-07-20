DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Coloplast Awarded Summary Judgment in Minn. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action


July 20, 2022


MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal judge has awarded Coloplast Corp. summary judgment in a lawsuit targeting its Restorelle L pelvic mesh device, ruling the plaintiff failed to provide admissible evidence that the device caused her alleged injuries.

In a July 18 order, Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota excluded the specific-causation testimony of the plaintiff’s only specific-causation experts, which doomed her claims.

California resident Dawn Cantrell underwent implantation of the Restorelle L device in January 2018 to treat her vaginal vault prolapse. Following the procedure, Cantrell continued to experience pain and pelvic …

