Coloplast Awarded Summary Judgment in Minn. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal judge has awarded Coloplast Corp. summary judgment in a lawsuit targeting its Restorelle L pelvic mesh device, ruling the plaintiff failed to provide admissible evidence that the device caused her alleged injuries.

In a July 18 order, Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota excluded the specific-causation testimony of the plaintiff’s only specific-causation experts, which doomed her claims.

California resident Dawn Cantrell underwent implantation of the Restorelle L device in January 2018 to treat her vaginal vault prolapse. Following the procedure, Cantrell continued to experience pain and pelvic …