7th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Lupron Injury Action as Time-Barred


July 13, 2022


CHICAGO — A federal appellate court has upheld dismissal of a Lupron action, affirming the claims are time-barred under Illinois law because the plaintiff was aware of her alleged injuries as early as 2004.

In a July 8 opinion, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals noted that for years before filing suit, the plaintiff sought medical treatment for various health problems, which she always related to her Lupron injections.

Terry Paulsen was diagnosed with endometriosis, a gynecological condition involving tissue around the uterus. To treat her condition, she received injections of Lupron on Feb. 11, 2004, and March 16, …

