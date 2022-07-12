MDL Judge Refuses to Disturb $250,000 Verdict in Bard Hernia Mesh Case
July 12, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
- Order
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has refused to disturb a $250,000 verdict in a case targeting a hernia mesh patch designed and manufactured by Davol Inc. and C.R. Bard Inc., rejecting plaintiffs’ contention that the jury was improperly instructed as to the burden of proof for the doctrine of avoidable consequences.
On July 8, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio denied plaintiffs’ motion for a new trial. The judge also denied defendants’ renewed motion for judgment on the pleadings, finding the jury’s verdict on the claims for negligent …
