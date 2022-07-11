Plaintiffs May Amend Complaint Against Lilly in Wash. Federal Cialis Case

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has dismissed without prejudice claims accusing Eli Lilly & Co. of failing to warn that Cialis can cause strokes, ruling the plaintiffs must allege their prescribing doctor would have acted differently had he been presented with a different warning.

In a June 30 order, Judge John Coughenour noted the Washington Supreme Court has declined to adopt an exception to the learned intermediary doctrine for prescription drugs marketed directly to consumers.

In 2018, David Dearinger suffered an intracerebral hemorrhage leading to a paralytic stroke within two hours of taking Cialis, which is used to treat …