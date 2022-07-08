Abbott Laboratories Files Notice of Supplemental Authority, Says JPML Poised to Weigh in on Joinder of Hospital Defendants

CHICAGO –– The Abbott Laboratories defendants have filed a notice of supplemental authority with the MDL Court relating to motions to remand Pennsylvania infant formula cases, noting that the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation is expected to weigh in on California cases in the same position in early August.

In a notice of supplemental authority filed July 1 with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the Abbott defendants said that several cases pending in California involve claims against hospital defendants as well.

According to the notice, there are currently nine lawsuits pending in federal district …