Sorin 3T Heater-Cooler System Case Remanded to Ohio State Court
June 22, 2022
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the Sorin 3T Heater-Cooler System multidistrict litigation docket has remanded a wrongful death case to Ohio state court, ruling defendant LivaNova failed to show the plaintiff has no colorable claim against nondiverse hospital defendants.
In a June 21 order, Judge Christopher Conner of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania found it has not yet been decided whether statutory negligent-supplier claims against hospitals are barred under Ohio law; therefore, the plaintiff has a viable claim against those defendants.
Michael Napier underwent heart surgery in November 2016 at Bethesda Hospital …
