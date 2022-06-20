Ala. Federal Judge Dismisses Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action as Time-Barred

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has dismissed with prejudice an Ethicon pelvic mesh action, ruling the claims are time-barred under both Alabama and New Jersey law because the plaintiff was aware of her injuries in 2010, yet failed to file suit until 2015.

In a June 15 order, Judge Terry Moorer of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama found the claims are not saved by New Jersey’s discovery rule, because the plaintiff should have discovered that she may have a claim by 2012 when she had revision surgery.

Rowena Crowe was implanted with Ethicon’s …