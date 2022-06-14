Component Makers Dismissed from N.Y. Federal Arthrex Burr Device Action

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has dismissed two component manufacturer defendants from a lawsuit involving Arthrex Inc.’s orthopedic burr device, ruling the plaintiff failed to establish personal jurisdiction as to Precision Edge Surgical Products Company LLC.

In a June 13 order, Judge William M. Skretny of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York further found the plaintiff did not adequately allege her strict liability or breach of warranty claims against TE Connectivity Corp.

Leslie Greenwood underwent a surgical procedure in October 2018 during which her doctor used an Arthrex burr device designed by …