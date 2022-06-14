Conn. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lamictal Lawsuit Against GSK

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit targeting GlaxoSmithKline’s bipolar disorder drug Lamictal, ruling that although the decedent’s prescription was filled with a generic equivalent, the brand-name manufacturer had a duty to ensure that the drug’s warnings were adequate.

In a June 10 order, Judge Jeffrey Meyer of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut predicted that the state supreme court would rule that the Connecticut Product Liability Act does not impose a product identification requirement.

Rachel Doran, a sophomore at Cornell University, was prescribed Lamictal (lamotrigine) in December 2017 after …