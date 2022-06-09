Eli Lilly Sued by Former Whistleblower Exec for Alleged Retaliatory Firing

TRENTON, N.J. — A former human relations executive for Eli Lilly & Co. has sued the company in New Jersey federal court, alleging she was fired after reporting numerous violations of Food and Drug Administration regulations in the manufacturing of various drugs, including the diabetes drug Trulicity.

In a June 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Amrit Mula alleges her unlawful termination was disguised as a job elimination and that she has sustained loss of pay, benefits, emotional distress and career damage. She asserts her claims as a whistleblower subjected to unlawful …