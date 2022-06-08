KLS Martin May Inspect Explanted Rib Plate in Germany, Ohio Federal Judge Rules
June 8, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal magistrate judge has ruled that a medical device company may send an explanted rib fixation plate to its German manufacturer for inspection, explaining that the company has the right to have expert engineers conduct the evaluation.
On June 6, Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Deavers of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio further held that the plaintiff’s expert and/or counsel are not entitled to oversee the inspection, explaining it is entitled to protect the work product generated by the evaluation.
Alissa Dreger underwent two operations at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
June 15, 2022
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick