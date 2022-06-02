Learned Intermediary Doctrine Defeats Multi-Plaintiff N.J. Amiodarone Lawsuit

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a multi-plaintiff lawsuit against a manufacturer of generic amiodarone, ruling that their failure-to-warn claims are defeated by the learned intermediary doctrine because the plaintiffs do not challenge the adequacy of the warnings accompanying the drug.

On May 31, Judge Michael Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that under the doctrine, Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. cannot be held liable for doctors’ failure to provide accurate warnings to their patients.

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc. received Food and Drug Administration approval in 1985 for Cordarone …