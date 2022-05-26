Joint Pretrial Order Issued in Nev. Federal Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action

RENO, Nev. — A Nevada federal judge has issued a joint pretrial order in an action in which a woman alleges Ethicon’s Prolift polypropylene pelvic mesh device and TVT min-urethral sling caused her to suffer multiple mesh erosions, chronic pain, and other injuries, requiring several revision surgeries.

Judge Kent J. Dawson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada issued the order on May 23, in which he outlined the issues to be tried, including whether the warnings accompanying the devices were adequate and whether the devices were unreasonably dangerous and defectively designed.

On July 23, 2010, …