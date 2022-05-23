Boston Scientific Must Face Claims in Calif. Federal Pelvic Mesh Device Action

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California federal judge has refused to dismiss claims that Boston Scientific Corp. failed to warn a patient’s surgeon of the risks associated with its Obtryx pelvic polypropylene mesh device, including its propensity to contract inside the body and degrade.

In a May 20 order, Judge Dale A. Drozd of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California further held the plaintiff sufficiently alleged BSC negligently designed the device. The judge also granted the plaintiff leave to amend her claims for strict liability manufacturing and design defect, negligent misrepresentation, and punitive damages.

Aracely Oregon was …