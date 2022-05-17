Jurisdictional Discovery Ordered in Allergan Scaffold Mesh Action

LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has ordered jurisdictional discovery on the issue of whether Allergan Inc. is a California or Illinois citizen for purposes of the forum defendant rule in a case targeting its surgical scaffold mesh.

In a May 13 order, Judge David O. Carter of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California denied the plaintiff’s motion to remand the case to state court, but found Allergan Inc. has not met its burden of proving that it is an Illinois citizen.

Amanda Boudreaux underwent a bilateral wedge mastopexy (breast lift), in which her surgeon used …