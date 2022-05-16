Ga. Woman Alleges Acella Pharmaceuticals’ Thyroid Drug Defective, Unsafe

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia woman has sued Acella Pharmaceutials LLC in federal court, accusing it of selling defective thyroid medication that caused her hypothyroidism to become worse, leading to health complications.

In a May 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, plaintiff Sue Faulkner alleges Acella had no quality control unit at its facility and failed to ensure that its drugs, including its NP Thyroid, were safe and effective.

According to the complaint, between May 22, 2020, and April 30, 2021, Acella issued three Class I recalls of NP Thyroid. The first …