Boston Scientific Must Face Design, Punitive Damages Claims in Del. Pelvic Mesh Action

WILMINGTON, Del. – A Delaware federal judge has denied Boston Scientific Corp. summary judgment on a claim that it negligently designed its pelvic mesh implant, noting the plaintiff proffered the opinions of two experts who described the danger posed by the company’s use of non-medical grade polypropylene in the device.

In the May 11 order, Judge Francis J. Jones Jr. of the Delaware Superior Court further found the plaintiff presented evidence that BSC engaged in conduct justifying a punitive damages award.

Kulwinder Kaur alleges she was implanted with a defective Obtryx Transobturator Mid-Urethral Sling System manufactured by BSC. She asserted …