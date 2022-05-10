Settlement Conference Rescheduled in Nev. Federal Wright Conserve Hip Case

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada federal judge has rescheduled a settlement conference in an action in which a man alleges Wright Medical Technology’s Conserve hip implant system was defectively designed and accompanied by inadequate warnings.

Chief Judge Miranda M. Du of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada scheduled the conference for July 11 and ordered the parties to submit written settlement statements by July 5.

California citizen Anthony Laron underwent a right total hip arthroplasty performed by Dr. Rolf R. Drinhaus on March 16, 2006, during which he was implanted with Wright’s Conserve hip implant system comprised …