Mass. Appeals Court Says Plaintiff May Not File 2nd Amended Complaint Against Genzyme

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Appeals Court has ruled that a trial court did not err in denying a plaintiff’s motion for relief from judgment in a case targeting Genzyme’s arthritis injection, finding the plaintiff failed to demonstrate excusable neglect or extraordinary circumstances warranting relief.

In a May 5 order, the appellate court said the plaintiff did not show that her failure to plead her claims with sufficiency stemmed from "excusable neglect" not from her "own carelessness."

To treat the osteoarthritis in her knees, Patricia Dunn received two injections of Genzyme’s Synvisc-One on June 8, 2015. Immediately after receiving the …