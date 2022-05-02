MDL Judge Reinstates Taxotere Hair Loss Plaintiff’s Claims Against Hospira

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has granted a Taxotere hair loss plaintiff’s motion to reinstate her claims against Hospira Worldwide LLC and Hospira Inc. based upon evidence that they manufactured the chemotherapy drug she received during treatment.

In an April 29 order, Judge Jane Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana found the plaintiff met her burden under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b) for vacatur of her notice of voluntary dismissal.

Plaintiffs in the MDL are suing several drug companies that manufactured and/or distributed Taxotere (docetaxel), alleging the drug caused permanent alopecia. …